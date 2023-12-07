ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Let’s go back in time.

On this special edition of 18 Sports Flashback, we go back to 1985 with the late-great Rod Denson reporting in the field. Denson, the chief photographer in 1985 at WETM-TV, had a legendary run at the station and was active in many different roles. From 1963-1989, Denson captured some of the most iconic images in Twin Tiers history.

Denson forecasted the weather, was a reporter/anchor and you seemingly always saw a camera in his hands wherever he went documenting the times. Sadly, Denson died in 2016. WETM-TV bid a final farewell to the legendary man who passed away at age 74.

Go back to 1985 with Denson in the field at the Painted Post Village Hall on 18 Sports Flashback.