ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to go back in time with 18 Sports Flashback.

On this edition, 18 Sports showcases a classic Elmira Pioneers souvenir batting helmet from the 1980’s. A baseball fans dream on special give-a-way nights at Dunn Field, this helmet was a favorite during the Elmira Pioneers Red Sox affiliation era. An era that began in 1973 and lasted until 1992.

From the personal collection of Horseheads’ Don Allison, a local sports historian and fan, 18 Sports brings you a closer look at this vintage memorabilia. On Wednesday night, 18 Sports will bring a full story on Allison’s collection throughout his many years of following sports at 6 pm.