ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to get back to the archives.

On this special installment of 18 Sports Flashback, we go back to 1996 with three legends of WETM-TV. The late-great Carl Proper, Bruce Flaherty and Rod Denson sat down in the WETM-TV studio to discuss and share their greatest memories and moments on the station’s 40th anniversary.

This is a still photo of the conversation with three of the all-time greats in Elmira broadcasting history. Plus, we head back to 2019 with baseball great Lou Piniella on his memories of playing at Elmira’s Dunn Field. Piniella also mentioned Moretti’s in Elmira, a place he considers the best restaurant in the city.