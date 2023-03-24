ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Another edition of 18 Sports Flashback goes back to a special milestone.

In 1997, WETM-TV celebrated its 40th Anniversary of local news coverage in The Twin Tiers. That year, the station put together a special show honoring the workers who helped make WETM-TV what it became. Names like Carl Proper, Bruce Flaherty, Rod Denson, Terry Day and Jeff Stone.

We look back with some special images and video from that show celebrating the local news leader. Each person who helped make WETM-TV what it is today, we thank them but most importantly, we thank the viewers for all of the years of dedicated support and passion for the region.

(PHOTO: Courtesy of Rod Denson family collection)