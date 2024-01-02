ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the newest edition of the 18 Sports Plays of the Week.

(Video Courtesy: Elmira Express Athletics YouTube, ESPN College Football YouTube)

The 18 Sports team showcases the top plays from the past week in the Twin Tiers. This week’s top honors include a backhand goal on the ice, a bowl game touchdown, and three big plays in the Josh Palmer Fund Clarion Inn Classic. Davide Gaeta’s backhand goal starts off this week’s top plays with the Elmira River Sharks. In the Josh Palmer Classic, Elmira’s Bobby Cavalier, Corning’s Nolyn Proudfoot, and North Penn-Mansfield’s Karson Dominick each made big shots in tournament action. Finally, Canton grad Timmy Ward recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown to help Rutgers football win the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium, over Miami.

You can watch the 18 Sports Plays of the Week on Tuesday’s on WETM 18 News.