ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the newest edition of the 18 Sports Plays of the Week.

(Video Courtesy: Elmira College Athletics, Waverly Wolverines Athletics YouTube)

The 18 Sports team showcases the top plays from the past week in the Twin Tiers. This week’s top honors include two impressive goals on the ice and three highlight reel shots in high school hoops. On the ice, former Elmira Jackal Martin Moucha scored a no angle shot for the River Sharks, while Elmira College’s Anna Lugge knocked a pass out of the air and into the net for one of her 2 goals against Castleton. On the court, Edison’s Payton Littlefield knocked down a buzzer beater, Corning’s Nolyn Proudfoot scored a step-back jumper, and Hogan Shaw connected with Xavier Watson for a huge alley-oop slam for Waverly.

You can watch the 18 Sports Plays of the Week on Tuesday’s on WETM 18 News.