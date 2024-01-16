ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the newest edition of the 18 Sports Plays of the Week.

(Video Courtesy: NESN)

The 18 Sports team showcases the top plays from the past week in the Twin Tiers. This week’s top honors include three wild plays on the basketball court and two great goals, on the ice. Corning’s Charlise Starns got a highlight reel block against Elmira, while on the boys side, Larsen Burch quickly converted a rebound into points for the Hawks. Also in boys hoops, Watkins Glen’s Caleb Bresett gave a great example of being in the right place at the right time, on the court. On the ice, Elmira’s Johnny Beecher scored a diving goals for the Boston Bruins, while Elmira College women’s hockey standout M.K. Boyle netted a goal of the year candidate.

You can watch the 18 Sports Plays of the Week on Tuesday’s on WETM 18 News.