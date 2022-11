ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the 18 Sports Plays of the Week.

The 18 Sports team brings you the top plays of the week from around the Twin Tiers. This week’s top plays include a game-winning goal by Haverling soccer player Lydia Dickson and a long touchdown run by Waverly quarterback Joey Tomasso.

You can watch the 18 Sports Plays of the Week on Tuesday’s on WETM 18 News.