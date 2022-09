ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 18 Sports Plays of the Week are back.

The 18 Sports team brings you the first edition of the 18 Sports Plays of the Week of the fall season. This week’s top plays include a top shelf goal by Elmira soccer player Emily Hanrahan, a touchdown pass by Waverly’s Joey Tomasso to Isaiah Bretz, and a diving catch by Tioga wide receiver Valentino Rossi.