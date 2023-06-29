HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports remembers a pillar in our community.

Bob Malnoske, the owner of Horseheads Beverage Center for over 30 years, sadly passed away on Tuesday after a near two-year battle with cancer. He was 68. Malnoske served the community for decades in several ways which impacted so many people.

Whether it was sponsoring local Little Leagues, youth football teams, or providing donations to several notable fundraisers through his business, Malnoske truly loved local sports. A graduate of Elmira Free Academy and Utica University in the 1970’s, Malnoske went on to start Horseheads Beverage in 1986 with his wife, Sandy Malnoske. Together, they built a local business that’s remembered for treating each and every customer like family until their eventual retirement in 2020.

Malnoske loved watching his three sons fulfill and chase their dreams in their respective fields in John, Mike and Andy. More recently, Malnoske especially enjoyed seeing his grandchildren grow and explore the world.

Bob also had a great passion for hunting and fishing while simply loving all the great outdoors had to offer. And, he always enjoyed his beloved New York Giants and Horseheads High School Football games.

A link to Malnoske’s obituary is provided here, courtesy of Lynch’s Funeral Home in Horseheads: https://lynchsfuneralhome.com/tribute/details/914/Robert-Malnoske/obituary.htmlfbclid=IwAR0S7sSHFnWOQ41iykrowh5ueWJmxFovktw4GNbeXtH7F5C0pSIjd6LXS9M

Calling hours at Lynch’s will be this Sunday, July 2 from Noon to 2 pm and again from 5 until 7 pm. Funeral services will begin Monday, July 3 at 10 am at Lynch’s which will be followed by a cemetery service at Maple Grove Cemetery in Horseheads.

*EDITOR’S NOTE: I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has reached to me and my family during this difficult time. My Dad, Bob Malnoske, simply loved life. He was an everyman who would literally give the shirt right off of his back if someone needed it. He lived his life on his terms and always inspired me and my brothers along this journey called life. We were the lucky ones, along with my Mom, to see what hard work can get you. If you believe in yourself enough and are willing to pay a higher price than anyone, then you will find success. At the end of the day, you get what you earn. Dad is a true example of the American Dream and I know we will see him again. Thank you for making us who we are today. Love you always, Dad. Thank you for showing us the way. Stay strong and live in the moment. – Andy