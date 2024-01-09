ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports remembers a local sports hero.

Chuck Derr, best known for his larger than life presence in sports, passed away last Friday after a brief illness. He was 66. Derr was an accomplished coach and mentor in the Elmira City School District coaching track and soccer. He shaped hundreds of lives through his guidance, grit and ability to motivate student-athletes.

Chuck earned that same respect as a longtime corrections officer at the Elmira Correctional Facility following graduation from SUNY Cortland.

Derr won the NFL Punt, Pass & Kick Competition an astonishing two times in 1969 and 1970. Chuck had the opportunity to showcase his skills at The Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida where he received awards for his outstanding performance.

Below, courtesy of Al Mallette’s book Metro-Elmira Sports Best of The 20th Century, is a photo of Derr as an 11-year-old receiving a trophy at The Orange Bowl in 1969.

Derr was an everyman who was always willing to lend a helping hand and built others up at every turn. He will be sorely missed in the region. You can pay your respects to Derr with calling hours at Walter Kent Funeral Home this Friday from 4-7 PM. A memorial service will promptly follow.

Full obituary on Derr’s remarkable life can be found here thanks to Walter Kent Funeral Home: https://walterjkent.com/tribute/details/1547/Charles-Derr/obituary.html