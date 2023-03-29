ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports remembers a local sports hero who inspired all.

On Sunday, Corning’s Ethan Putt passed away at just 18. Six years ago, 18 Sports produced a feature on the bond between two brothers that will never be broken. In 2017, it was a story of hope, will and determination. Ethan always cheered on his brother, Liam Phelan, who was a standout for the Corning Hawks wrestling program.

At every match, Ethan was there rooting on his brother. Ten years before that time, Ethan was in a near-fatal car accident that took away all of his motor functions including the ability to walk and talk.

Through the help of his family and his brother, Ethan proved that no hurdle was too great to overcome. Liam wrestled because Ethan couldn’t. He battled and took care of Ethan every step of his life. Putt graduated from Corning High School and participated in several community organizations that he truly loved. Ethan showed us how to treat others without ever having to say a word.

As a tribute to Ethan and the entire family, we wanted to honor his life be re-airing his special feature from 2017. Click on the video player to see the complete unedited story from then. Calling hours for Ethan will be this Saturday from 2 until 5 pm at Carpenter’s Funeral Home in Corning. You can read his obituary here: https://memorials.carpentersphillipsflint.com/ethan-putt/5164734/index.php