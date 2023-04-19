ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports remembers the life and legacy of a local inspiration.

Three years ago, on April 19, 2020, Horseheads Dan Manganaro sadly died after an accident on Seneca Lake. He was just 27. After a successful career in wrestling at Horseheads High School and Ursinus College, Manganaro went on to to earn his medical degree.

Mangarno was completing training to become an orthopedic surgeon at the time of his passing. A larger than life personality, Manganaro led by example and always brightened up any room he entered. He always helped and was a true friend to all.

Since 2020, family and friends continue to work in an effort to make sure Dan’s life is never forgotten. The annual Dan Manganaro Memorial Wrestling Scholarship is given to a Horseheads High School wrestler entering college each year and the Dr. Daniel Manganaro Memorial Scholarship at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center is also making a forever impact.

As an athlete, perhaps Manganaro’s 2011 Section IV Wrestling title is most memorable. In a classic comeback story, Manganaro came back to win the title by beating the same wrestler who beat Dan the previous year in the same tournament. 18 Sports Director Andy Malnoske interviewed Manganaro that night in Binghamton after the win which continues to inspire to this day.

18 Sports remembers Dr. Dan Manganro for his love of people and the Twin Tiers. A man we will never forget. A special Facebook page has been created in memory of Manganaro celebrating his life. If you’d like to learn more, you can find it here: https://www.facebook.com/DaMango184