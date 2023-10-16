ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports pays tribute to a special figure in the Twin Tiers.

Last Wednesday, Horseheads great Harold Manwaring passed away at age 89. Manwaring, nicknamed “Moose” for his great stature and strength, was the patriarch of one of the best sports families in local history.

The Manwaring family will be holding a private ceremony in honor of Harold in the days to come. A man who proved that all things were possible, Harold leaves an ever-lasting mark on his family and the entire community.

From professional baseball, success in football and business, the Manwaring family has served as a benchmark to what is possible in our region. A name synonymous with greatness in the Twin Tiers.

Not only did Harold help his family obtain great success in sports, he helped make the entire region better. For a complete obituary, you can read below courtesy of Sullivan’s Funeral Home:

https://sullivansfuneralhome.com/obituaries/harold-manwaring