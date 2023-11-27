ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports remembers a local coaching legend in the Twin Tiers.

Last Tuesday, Horseheads native Jim Cronin passed away. He was 86. Cronin was a longtime coach, mentor and friend for decades in the region having coached some of the most decorated baseball and basketball players to ever come out of the area.

Born in Manhattan, Cronin graduated from Providence College with a degree in Economics and served in the US Army where he was a 2nd Lieutenant before retiring as a LT. COLONEL in the Army Reserves in 1959. Cronin worked at Corning Inc. as a Sales Director of Lighting Products for 36 years where he had a distinguished career. A diehard Boston Red Sox fan, Cronin coached for years in Horseheads Little League, Horseheads Babe Ruth Baseball, St. Mary’s CYO and Horseheads Youth Basketball.

A man of great respect and honor, Cronin will be remembered for the impact he made on so many student-athletes and members in the community. Most of all, Cronin loved every minute with his immediate family who deeply touched his life. He was predeceased by his wife, Anne Francis, in 2007. Cronin is survived by a very large family including wife Shirley Fife and his daughters and sons; Kathleen, Kevin, Michael, Steve, Carol Anne, Mark and John.

Calling hours will be held at Lynch’s Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 28 from 2-4 PM and at 7-9 PM on West Broad Street in Horseheads. Donations in honor of Cronin’s life can be made to Horseheads Little League P.O. Box 295 Horseheads, NY 14845.

A complete obituary and funeral information can be found at the link below courtesy of Lynch’s Funeral Home https://lynchsfuneralhome.com/tribute/details/943/James-Cronin/obituary.html