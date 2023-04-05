ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports remembers a local lacrosse legend who lived out some of his biggest dreams.

On Sunday, Corning East High School great David Streeten passed away in Texas. He was just 38. No official cause has been released.

Streeten has served as an inspiration to many lacrosse players, athletes and coaches for decades. In 2004, Streeten suffered a brain injury during an accident that led to a long road to recovery.

A D-I talent at Binghamton University, Streeten finished strong for the Bearcats. Before his injury, Streeten performed well. He still ranks third all-time in faceoff wins for a single-season at Binghamton with 144. David also is fifth all-time in BU history with a .475 faceoff percentage having played just one year.

Streeten then went on to his true calling in coaching. The last three years at Binghamton, Streeten served as an assistant coach propelling his future in the game. From major assistant coaching stops at Elmira College, Queens University in Charlotte, Greensboro College and Jacksonville University, Streeten made an ever-lasting impact on the game.

David’s final position was with Allen High School as an assistant coach in Texas where he earned Assistant Coach of The Year. A Corning-Painted Post Hall of Fame inductee in 2014, David is the son of Corning lacrosse legend Bob Streeten.

Calling hours for Streeten will be Friday, April 14 from 11-1 pm and 5-7 pm at Phillips Funeral Home in Corning. There will also be a Celebration of Life which will be shared at Phillips. 18 Sports extends our heart and condolences to the Streeten family during this difficult time.