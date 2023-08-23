ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The world has lost a true wrestling icon.

(PHOTO: WWE Twitter)

Terry Funk, who had a career than spanned over 50 years in professional wrestling, passed away on Wednesday. He was 79. A multi-time world champion for several promotions in his career, Funk was known as a hardcore wrestling legend for his tough style in and out of the ring.

Not only was Funk a well respected figure in his profession, Funk also appeared in classic movies from the 1980’s such as Over The Top and Road House. On top of Funk’s wrestling excellence was his unique way of conducting every interview with grit and believability. A hall of famer in several pro wrestling companies, including World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), Funk’s career captured an entire generation of fans for decades.

Funk was also well-known in Japan for his work in wrestling. A career that we may never see duplicated again. 18 Sports remembers the legendary Terry Funk with this special commentary.

Plus, relive our entire 25-minute conversation with Funk from 2017 courtesy of WrestlingInc.com below. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m_84O3lqZEQ