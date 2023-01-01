ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to begin our countdown of the top ten sports moments of 2022.

The 18 Sports team is counting down the top ten sports moments of 2022 in the Twin Tiers. Check out the best moments of 2022 and here’s to 2023.

10. New Elmira athletic complex debuts

9. Elmira Mammoth hit the ice at First Arena

8. Corning’s Atalyia Rijo named Gatorade New York State Player of The Year in softball

7. Elmira Notre Dame’s Owen Stewart pitches a senior season for the ages.

6. Connor Godwin and Ty Moffe sign pro contracts in baseball and basketball

We will reveal the top five sports moments of 2022 in the Twin Tiers on WETM 18 Sports at 6 on Monday.