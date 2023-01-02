ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to reveal the top five 18 Sports moments of 2022.

The 18 Sports team is counting down the top ten sports moments of 2022 in the Twin Tiers. Check out the top five moments of 2022 and here’s to 2023.

The complete list of the top ten sports moments in the Twin Tiers of 2022 is listed below.

10. New Elmira athletic complex debuts

9. Elmira Mammoth hit the ice at First Arena

8. Corning’s Atalyia Rijo named Gatorade New York State Player of The Year in softball

7. Elmira Notre Dame’s Owen Stewart pitches a senior season for the ages.

6. Connor Godwin and Ty Moffe sign pro contracts in baseball and basketball

5. Tioga football wins back-to-back state championships in Class D

4. Odessa’s Stef Collins coaches Team England in the British Commonwealth Games

3. Elmira’s Johnny Beecher signs an entry level pro contract with the Boston Bruins

2. Corning’s Logan McNaney wins a national title in men’s lacrosse at The University of Maryland

1. Elmira Notre Dame football coaching legend Mike D’Aloisio passes away