ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to begin our countdown of the top ten sports moments of 2023.

(Video Courtesy: ESPN+, NESN, MSG, BYB Extreme Fighting Series)

The 18 Sports team is counting down the top ten sports moments of 2023 in the Twin Tiers. Check out the best moments of 2023 and here’s to 2024.

10. Elmira College men’s soccer wins their first Empire 8 title

9. Watkins Glen International President Michael Printup retires from the track after a storied 15-year run

8. Elmira’s Matt “Babyface” Phillips wins his BYB Extreme Fighting Series debut in London, England over Paul Hilz

7. 18 Sports and Horseheads football team up for the first-ever Mike D’Aloisio Memorial Lineman Camp, featuring Super Bowl Champion coaches Joe Gilbert and Mike Waufle

6. Waverly football wins their first state title with a 46-26 win over Fonda-Fultonville in Syracuse

5. The Elmira River Sharks debut under new leadership with Chemung County, at First Arena

4. Tioga football wins a third consecutive state crown with a 63-14 victory over Stillwater, extending their win streak to 41 games

3. The Elmira Pioneers win the PGCBL Western Division title for the first time in 10 years, making the league championship series

2. Elmira’s Kiara Fisher sets the Marist College single-game scoring record in women’s basketball, with 44 points against Mount Saint Mary’s

1. Elmira’s Johnny Beecher makes the NHL’s Boston Bruins and finds success as a rookie.

The 18 Sports wishes the Twin Tiers all the best in 2024, Happy New Year!