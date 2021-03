ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Sports from Wednesday, March 17 on WETM-TV.

Horseheads graduate Alli Richmond discusses the upcoming season as a member of the Binghamton University softball program. Plus, Athens native Brian Courtney competes in the NCAA Wrestling Tournament starting tomorrow in St. Louis.

And, flashback to 2001 when the Odessa-Montour girls basketball team won a New York State Championship in Class D with the legendary, Stef Collins.