ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - Full sportscast from Friday, February 26 on WETM-TV.

A story and conversation with Elmira Enforcer Ty Gjurich, who scores his 200th career goal in FPHL history. Plus, Elmira native Johnny Beecher has suffered an upper-body injury at Michigan and Corning's Owen Walker looks to preserve Ernie Davis's legacy by teaming up with 607 Cycle this weekend.