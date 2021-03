CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) - The Professional Bowling Association is in the Crystal City this weekend for a Senior PBA 50 tournament. It kicked off yesterday with the Pro-Am and bowlers competed in round one of the tournament. The final round will be bowled tomorrow.

"By bringing the PBA here, we brought in 75 people plus their families, they're staying in hotels eating in our restaurants is great for the economy," Director of Bowling Services Bobby Downing said.