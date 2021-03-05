williams banner

18 Sportscast – 3/5 new horseshoe complex in Horseheads, Jr. Enforcers set for playoffs

Williams Honda Sportsdesk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Full sportscast from Friday, March 5 on WETM-TV.

A bran new horseshoe complex is coming to the Horseheads Elks Lodge, will no longer be in Elmira. Plus, a preview of the Elmira Jr. Enforcers as they prepare for the playoffs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now