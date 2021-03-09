18 Sportscast – 3/9 Athens Brian Courtney selected for NCAA Wrestling Tournament

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Full sportscast from Tuesday, Marcy 9 on WETM-TV.

A full Corning football preview for the spring season as the sport returns. Plus, Athens native Brian Courtney earns a wildcard bid for the NCAA Wrestling Championships which begin next weekend. Courtney, a redshirt junior 141-pound wrestler for the University of Virginia, placed 4th at the ACC Championships a few weeks ago at N.C. State.

The NCAA Wrestling Championship begins next Thursday and run through Saturday night.

Those stories and more from Tuesday night on WETM-TV Sports.