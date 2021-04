ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - Full sportscast from Tuesday, April 20 on WETM-TV.

On this edition, we bring you the top plays of the week, plus, the Elmira Enforcers get ready for the Ignite Cup in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). Also, Horseheads grad Mckenna Woodworth is off to a big time start for the Gannon women's lacrosse program.