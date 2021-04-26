18 Sportscast – 4/26 Enforcers look to rebound in Ignite Cup, Monday Big Time

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Sports from Monday, April 26 on WETM-TV.
An update on the Elmira Enforcers in the Ignite Cup series as they travel to Columbus. Plus, we go Big Time with Monday Big Time, recapping the biggest sports stories of the week.
by: Andy MalnoskePosted: / Updated:
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Sports from Monday, April 26 on WETM-TV.
An update on the Elmira Enforcers in the Ignite Cup series as they travel to Columbus. Plus, we go Big Time with Monday Big Time, recapping the biggest sports stories of the week.