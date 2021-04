ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Full sportscast from Friday, April 30 on WETM-TV.

The Elmira Enforcers will be playing for their season on Friday night in Columbus in game three of the Ignite Cup Finals. If Elmira falls, the River Dragons win the championship in the best-of-five series.

Plus, two Corning grads Cian Collins and Ryan Burns, help St. Bonaventure win its first-ever conference playoff game. Those stories and more from WETM Sports.