BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- The Buffalo Sabres will face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins on April 17 in Buffalo. Though they're competitors, the two teams will come together to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community at KeyBank Center.

The Sabres and Penguins will co-host the National Hockey League's first-ever joint Pride Game aiming to celebrate inclusion, hope and allyship while raising money for local LGBTQ+ organizations.