CORNING, NY (WETM) - Firefighter recruitment has been suffering in the community, so the Corning Joint Fire District is hosting a three-day experience camp for teens to spark their interest.

The camp is free and available for students ages 14-18 years old. There will be hands-on activities that will give the teens an idea of what it is like to be a firefighter. Topics include fire extinguisher training, first aid/ CPR training, and auto extraction.