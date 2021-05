ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - A juvenile has been arrested after a shooting on Monday morning on Elmira's southside near the Tops Plaza.

According to Elmira Police, reports of shots fired came in around 9 a.m. and their investigation led them to W. Henry Street. The person who was being shot at provide police a description of the people involved, but did not provide any further information and, according to police "did not want to cooperate."