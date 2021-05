ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - Time is ticking, and before you know it the summer will be in session. Experts say protecting yourself from a tick bite should be a priority as the spring season comes to a close. Ticks are most active during the summer and if bitten you could risk being diagnosed with Lyme Disease.

It's better to be safe, not sorry when preparing to protect yourself from the tick species or the illness. The best way to prevent ticks is to create awareness as you partake in summer activities.