ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) - A bakery will soon be opening in the Village of Elmira Heights.

Owner Blair Warner previously worked for TLC's Cake Boss Buddy Valastro at Carlos Bakery and is bringing some of her recipes to the Southern Tier. Her new bakery, Bees Sweets, will offer pastries, coffee, donuts, cupcakes, and more sweet treats. She says her specialty is 3D sculpted cakes.