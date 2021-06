MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) - Statements Accounting and Consulting Services and Alternatives Federal Credit Union will celebrate their arrival in downtown Montour Falls and the Southern Tier with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Watkins Glen Area Chamber of Commerce on June 10, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at the Montour House (401 West Main Street, Montour Falls, N.Y. 14865).

In addition to Rebekah Carroll, owner of Statements Accounting and Consulting; Eric Levine, CEO of Alternatives Federal Credit Union; Michael Hardy, executive director of the Watkins Glen Chamber of Commerce; representatives from Statements Accounting and Consulting and Alternatives Federal Credit Union, a variety of elected officials will offer remarks.