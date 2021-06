Harrisburg, P.a. (WETM) - Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania recently proposed a controversial 149-page bill that would change voting deadlines, adopt new rules for early voting, expand drop off ballot locations and require IDs for all in-person voters.

The bill, known as the Voting Rights Protection Act, was proposed by State Government Committee Chairman Seth Grove and is facing severe pushback from Democrats, including Gov. Tim Wolf who blasted the proposal as extreme and vowed to shoot it down if it passes in the Senate.