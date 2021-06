ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - Vaccine clinics are here to stay, according to local health officials. Many states, including New York, have eased COVID restrictions because of high vaccination rates, but these numbers can be misleading.

"In New York State, there are 70 percent vaccinated for just one dose. That's only for people who are 18 and older," Angela Murray, senior director for quality management and performance at Arnot Health said. "If you look at the entire New York State, we're only at 52.3 percent of the entire population being fully vaccinated."