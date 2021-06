(WETM) - Yesterday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that once 70 percent of New York adults receive one vaccine dose, the rest of New York's COVID-19 restrictions will lift. Capacity caps, social distancing requirements, and proof of vaccination are big-ticket items that many business owners and local officials hope will be removed soon.

"I feel comfortable saying to the people of this state, we can relax virtually all restrictions," Gov. Cuomo said.