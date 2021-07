18 Sportscast – 7/1 Joey Sindelar discusses DSG Open, Locastro traded to Yankees

TWIN TIERS, NY (WETM) - Five Rivers Council, Boy Scouts of America (the Twin Tiers council) saw a 40% decrease in membership in the past year. But, that might turn back around, with reports of boy scout camps being at capacity this summer, and local troops busy with an active traveling schedule.

The pandemic hindered the troops' abilities to hold their normal activities that are usually based around group activities and camping. COVID guidelines were too restrictive to allow them to camp as a troop.