CORNING, NY (WETM) - United Way of the Southern Tier’s Board of Directors recently approved an investment of more than $2.6 million in our community to 67 local nonprofit programs that support senior citizens, children, and struggling families.

“We are thankful to all the individuals, businesses, and foundations who gave during the fall 2020 Community Campaign,” said United Way of the Southern Tier President & CEO Stephen Hughes. “This past year was so difficult for so many in Chemung and Steuben counties, but it also brought out the generosity of our donors to help United Way meet this critical moment.”