ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - A new book highlighting the Southern Tier is now on the shelves. Chemung County Historical Society is sharing the history of the ordinary, who've become extraordinary in their new book titled "Hidden Lives of Chemung County."

The Chemung County Historical Society staff of 5 came together to produce their first book curated by an organization to shine the light on notable families in the Chemung County community.