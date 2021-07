ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Ithaca Police Department has identified the victim of a homicide on July 20 in the 200 block of Taughannock Blvd as Alan M. Godfrey, 32, of Ithaca.

According to police, it is believed that Mr. Godfrey was specifically targeted and that this was not a random act of violence. The shooting occurred in a well-traveled area at approximately 12:43 a.m. on July 20.