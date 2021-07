TIOGA COUNTY, Pa., (WETM) - Tioga county commissioners decided to not take part in the state election audit, and are reportedly receiving death threats. This is a claim that was brought to the attention of a Facebook group, Audit The Vote PA.

In their post on social media, Audit The Vote PA claims that they were made aware of Tioga county commissioners receiving death threats. On the post, they asked anyone associated with their organization to act peacefully.