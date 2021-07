HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- Pennsylvania Auditor General Tim DeFoor (R) would rather be looking at the books than talking to a crowd. But on Monday, DeFoor appeared at a Pennsylvania Press Club luncheon in Harrisburg and discussed a number of topics that have become controversial.

First of all, he says, he's the unluckiest of winners of a statewide row office. He said he's shy and grew up disliking math. But said he was struck as a kid when an uncle asked, after looking at his paycheck, what is the government doing with all my money? That stuck with DeFoor and helped shape his future career.