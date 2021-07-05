18 Sportscast 7/5 – Pioneers look to end losing streak, Beckman reflects on DSG Open win

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
Pennsylvania News
National News
Corning Bureau
Seen on Instagram
Twin Tiers Today
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Cuomo Under Fire
COVID-19 Vaccine Guide
Entertainment News
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Your Stories
Top Stories
The Christmas House reopens for its final season in the Southern Tier
Video
Staying Cool in the Summer Heat while Exercising
Video
Pennsylvania State Police release holiday weekend sobriety checkpoint data
Here’s how to spot defective fireworks
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Daily Furcast
Boss – Airport Cam
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Grilling Forecast
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Regioncasts
Submit a Closing
Submit Your Weather Photos
Tracking the Tropics
Camuto’s Commute Cast
Weather Alerts
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Twin Tiers Sports Awards
Williams Honda Sportsdesk
Athlete of the Week
The Bills Report
Elmira Enforcers
NY Giants Blitz
Golf
High School Sports
Indy 500
Inside NY Baseball
Japan 2020
The Jets Report
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Senior Send-Off
Twin Tiers Overtime
Top Stories
Beckman reflects on first PGA Tour Champions win at DSG Open
Video
Source: Blue Jays submit application to Canadian officials for approval to return home
Video
Sha’Carri Richardson: Biden says ‘rules are rules’ on sprinter’s Olympic ban
Video
Cameron Beckman hangs on to win Dick’s Sporting Goods Open
Twin Tier Features
Birthday Club
The Buzz
Coleman & Company
Destination NY
First Responder Appreciation
Golden Apple Award
His Word TV
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Let’s Make Art
Mornings in Corning
Most Valuable Citizen
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
TT Most Wanted
WETM Employer Spotlight
Community
18 Cares
American Pride Ride
Blood Drives
Calendar
Gas Tracker
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
Non-Profit Spotlight
The Daily Pledge
Twin Tier Seniors
Twin Tier Test Drive
Twin Tier Tune-Up
Veterans Voices
Watch Our Garden Grow
You Matter
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
WETM Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video Center
Airport Cam
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
Newsfeed Now
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
18 Sportscast 7/5 – Pioneers look to end losing streak, Beckman reflects on DSG Open win
Williams Honda Sportsdesk
by:
Chuck Brame
Posted:
Jul 5, 2021 / 06:45 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 5, 2021 / 06:45 PM EDT
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Sportscast from 7/5.
18 Sportscast 7/5 – Pioneers look to end losing streak, Beckman reflects on DSG Open win
Video
18 Sportscast – 7/1 Joey Sindelar discusses DSG Open, Locastro traded to Yankees
Video
18 Sportscast 6/30 – Pioneers discuss season success & 18 Sports earns Emmy nomination
Video
18 Sportscast – 6/29 Pioneers set for big second half of season, plus, Senior Send-Off
Video
18 Sportscast – TTSA Preview, Dick’s Sporting Goods Open returns
Video
18 Sportscast – 6/25 Twin Tiers Sports Awards preview, Senior Send-Off
Video
18 Sportscast – 6/24 Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen returns, plus, Kiara Fisher officially heads to Marist College
18 Sportscast – 6/23 TT Overtime returns, plus, a new sports store comes to Elmira Heights
Video
18 Sportscast – 6/22 TTSA vote continues, Jimmie Johnson discusses WGI return
Video
18 Sportscast – 6/21 Cornell grad headed to second straight Olympics
Video
Beckman reflects on first PGA Tour Champions win at DSG Open
Video
Source: Blue Jays submit application to Canadian officials for approval to return home
Video
Sha’Carri Richardson: Biden says ‘rules are rules’ on sprinter’s Olympic ban
Video
Cameron Beckman hangs on to win Dick’s Sporting Goods Open
Ernie Els shoots 7-under-par to take second round lead at DSG Open
Mikey Limoncelli makes solid first start in Mariners rookie ball
Video
Dome to return to full capacity with limited restrictions and no social distancing
Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson reportedly fails drug test, putting Olympics bid in jeopardy
Wes Short, Jr. leads Dick’s Sporting Goods Open after first round
Trending Now
SUNY Geneseo soccer player, father killed in Steuben County crash, GoFundMe established
Video
Man airlifted after near-drowning on Seneca Lake, remains in fair condition
Video
Locals say a Dresden Bitcoin mining operation is ruining Seneca Lake
Car accident on I-390 near the Village of Wayland
Video
Pennsylvania State Police release holiday weekend sobriety checkpoint data
Weather
More Top Stories
Mayor: Crews did everything possible to find missing pets
Ontario man takes a bus, train and plane to see Buffalo girlfriend as border restrictions remain
Video
5 things to know before child tax credit checks arrive this month
Video