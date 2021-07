CORNING, NY (WETM) - Corning Joint Fire District's three-day summer camp is giving teens a taste of what it's like to be a firefighter. This is the fire station's new form of recruitment, in hopes to spark interest in firefighting.

Communities everywhere are seeing a decline in firefighters and Corning Joint Fire District is no different. They have struggled to get new members, and according to their chairman, Dave Shafer, older methods such as barbeques and open houses don't seem to work anymore.