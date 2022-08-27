CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WETM) – Division champions were crowned at the Chemung Speedrome on Friday night.

(Photos courtesy: track photographer Clayton Vargeson)

The 2022 regular season wrapped up at the Chemung Speedrome on Friday night and race winners and division champions celebrated in victory lane. Nick Robinson made history by winning both the Insinger Performance Super Stock championship and the 4 Cylinder title. Lee Sharpsteen won the Sunoco Modified title over his brother, Charlie. Also winning 2022 division championships were Josh Parker (Hobby Stocks), and both Kalysta DeMark (Outlaw) and Chase Sinsabaugh (Bandit) in the INEX Bandoleros.

Race winners from Flynn Energy Championship Night are listed below.

Sunoco Modifieds (35 laps): Jimmy Zacharias

Insinger Performance Super Stocks (25 Laps): Frank Chapman Jr.

Marion Decker Agency Hobby Stocks (20 Laps): Tim Gullo

4 Cylinders (20 Laps): Nick Robinson

Bandoleros (8 Laps): Kalysta DeMark (Outlaw), Chase Sinsabaugh (Bandit)