BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – The nominees for the areas biggest High School football award were revealed on Saturday.

The nominees for the 2022 Ernie Davis Award were revealed at the Arnot Mall on Saturday. The three nominees are Thomas A. Edison’s DeShon Cook, Marshall Winkky of Horseheads, and Elmira’s Brady Keefe. The award goes to the best High School football player in Chemung County both on and off of the field.

Cook ran for 436 yards and five touchdowns in his senior season with the Spartans. The running back was a first team 8-man division All-Star and also had 67 tackles and four sacks on defense. Cook played many positions on both sides of the ball including running back, wide receiver, linebacker, defensive tackle, and kick/punt returner.

Winkky played inside linebacker and offensive guard for the Blue Raiders. The senior led the team in tackles with 51 and had five sacks and two forced fumbles. Winkky is a multiple Section IV Class A All-Star and is a member of the National Honor Society with a GPA in the high 90’s.

Keefe ran for 1267 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Express this past season. The senior was a two-way starter and led the team in tackles with 59 and had 5.5. sacks and three forced fumbles. Keefe carries a 94 GPA and volunteers for Elmira Small Fry and helps out with the Strong Kids Safe Kids event.

Davis was the first African-American athlete to win college football’s Heisman Trophy while at Syracuse University in 1961. Sadly, Davis died from leukemia two years later in 1963. He was just 23 years old.

The winner will be announced at the Kiwanis Club luncheon on Thursday at noon at the Clarion Inn in Elmira.