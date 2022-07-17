ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The schedules are out for the upcoming High School football season in Section IV.

Opening weekend for most Section IV football teams is September 9-10. Reigning sectional champs Corning begin their season at home against Newburgh on September 10th. Elmira hosts Ithaca on 9/10 and Horseheads is home on opening weekend against Binghamton.

Defending Class D state champs Tioga begin their season on the road against Newark Valley. Spencer-Van Etten/Candor has moved to Class D after winning a regional championship last season in 8-man football. The Eagles host Susquehanna Valley in week one.

To view the entire 2022 Section IV football schedule click on the link below.

https://mcusercontent.com/acd4b042fec9b247a3d25e3f2/files/6e7ff740-eac2-1dba-ceb0-cf79d27bccbb/2022_Section_IV_Varsity_Football_Schedule.pdf