CAMBRIDGE, M.A. (WETM) – The Big Red were dealt their first loss in the Ivy League this season on Saturday.

The No. 4 Cornell men’s lacrosse team lost for the first time in Ivy League play this season with a 10-8 loss on the road to Harvard. The game was tied at four at halftime. Andrew Perry gave the Crimson the lead for good on a goal late in the third quarter to give Harvard a 6-5 lead.

CJ Kirst had a game-high four goals and an assist for Cornell. Brian Piatell tallied his third hat trick this season for the Big Red. Perry had a hat trick and an assist for Harvard.

Cornell (7-2, 3-1 Ivy) host Marquette in the first ever meeting between the two teams on Tuesday at noon.