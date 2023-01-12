ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Cornell wrestling is coming off one of their best weeks in program history.

The Big Red surged to a number six ranking in the country by Intermat after beating Arizona State and Virginia Tech on the road. Cornell topped The Sun Devils, who were previously ranked third in the nation, 19-12, January 4 in the FloWrestling Showcase in Austin, Texas. Then just 48 hours later, Cornell knocked off the then number eight team Virginia Tech 22-12 in Blacksburg.

This Saturday, Cornell (4-2) is primed to takedown EIWA rival, Lehigh. The 20th ranked Mountain Hawks (4-5) have won the past three in the match series, including an 18-15 win last year in Bethlehem. Cornell head coach Mike Grey, the reigning IVY League Coach of The Year, says last year’s match is simply behind them.

“Last year, they did a wonderful job,” Grey said of Lehigh’s performance. “They won matches that they weren’t supposed to win and that’s why you wrestle. For us, it’s this idea of, and I think the team has done a great job of it, is just wrestle.”

Match time is slated for 6:30 pm Saturday night at Cornell University’s Friedman Wrestling Center. Tickets are nearly sold out for the match and if you can’t make it, action will be streamed live on ESPN+

Last week’s big week for Cornell has pushed the team a higher level. Grey, who’s now in his second season as head coach, says Cornell is developing their mental edge for ultimate success.

“These boys, more than anything, have gained a ton of confidence,” added Grey. “They know that they can do the hard stuff and coming off of that (week) with tons and tons of confidence.”

Three-time NCAA Champion Yianni Diakomihalis is now (5-1) on the season and sits at 99 career wins. With a win over Lehigh, he can earn win number 100 for his career and become just the 26th wrestler in Cornell history to reach that mark.

Come Saturday, Grey says The Big Red and Mountain Hawks is a great rivalry that Cornell is looking to come out victorious. Overall, it’s simply great for the sport.

“They’re a team that we’ve wrestled obviously many times and we have a storied history with,” said Grey. “It’s a great backdrop for a match for sure.”